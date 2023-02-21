Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Sponsorship boost for Whites ahead of playoff

Suva’s OFC Champions League playoff campaign has received a timely sponsorship boost.

Past sponsors All Freight Logistics (AFL) and Rams Cleaning Services have again come on board to provide financial assistance to the capital city ahead of the two legged playoff against Rewa.

Suva President Ritesh Pratap said the timely injection of funds by the two sponsors will help them to prepare well and will further boost the confidence and morale of the team to win the playoff and earn the right to represent the country in the regional competition.

He said they are preparing well but will not underestimate the Delta Tigers as they will come prepared as well and will be out to seek revenge for their recent loss in the CVC.

The first leg of the playoff will be played this Thursday at 7pm while the second match is scheduled for Sunday, February 26 at 3pm.

Both matches will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
