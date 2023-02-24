Friday, February 24, 2023
Experienced Sahayam returns for Labasa

Experienced midfielder Edwin Sahayam will make a comeback for Labasa in the opening match of the Digicel Fiji Premier League against Lautoka tomorrow.

A knee injury kept Sahayam on the sidelines for most part of last season.

However the 32-year-old school teacher is confident he is fully fit and ready to make an impact for the Babasiga Lions.

“I was doing my personal training at home and also later started training with the Labasa futsal team. I had a knee surgery and it was tough to regain my fitness,” he told FijiLive.

“The futsal competition helped me a lot and I feel I need more 11 a side game time to get back to my form.”

“Every year league is tough and I will have to work extra hard which I’m ready for this season.”

“My aim is to help my team win this season because last year we didn’t win any tournament.”

“League is very important because we have never won it and it’s never easy. Every team comes prepared and pressure uu. The boys are motivating each other in the training and we need to improve our standing from last year.”

Labasa will host Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
