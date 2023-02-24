Replacements made the difference, says Rodu

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu says the only way to prevent a loss against Suva in the OFC Champions League national playoff Leg 1 last night was to make changes and keep pressing hard.

Speaking to FijiLive, Rodu said after conceding a goal to the Whites, they had to quickly change their style and strategies to avoid disappointment.

“We have been in this position chasing the game previously in CVC and we did the same today (yesterday). We are not scoring early and that’s when we start catching the game against Suva.”

“It’s not a new environment for us. We’ve the ability to sustain pressure and it was prevalent today so we could not afford to take the one nil loss to Sunday’s game.”

“We didn’t want to put ourselves in the difficult position so we had to take risk and made a few changes, brought people in who changed the entire game. The risk that we took paid dividend.”

“Suva and Rewa are experienced teams and it’s not about which players to put but how the players execute the game plan and that’s something we have been lacking a lot.”

“As soon as Suva applies pressure, we fail to apply our game plan which we have to again work on that but it’s the mindset that we’ve got to change.”