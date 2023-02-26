Losing start in DFPL for Tavua

Newly promoted Tavua suffered a 2-0 loss to Tailevu Naitasiri in their opening match of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Garvey Park today.

After a goalless first half, the Nigel Khan coached side lifted its game in the second stanza.

Returning striker Mosese Nabose broke the deadlock in the 50th minute with a goal as he slammed the ball into the right hand corner of the net.

A combined effort from Epeli Valevou and Jone Naraba saw promising star Prashant Chand extend their lead with a powerful shot minutes before the end.

In other matches played this weekend, Nadi thumped Nadroga 3-0, Lautoka registered a similar scoreline against Labasa while Ba and Navua played to a goalless draw.