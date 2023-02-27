Our game plan clicked, says ecstatic Khan

Suva Coach Babs Khan says the side executed an effective game plan to edge Rewa 2-1 yesterday and book a spot in the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu in May this year.

After a goalless first, Khan said his half time message was to counter and block out Rewa which lifted the team spirit in the all-important 45 minutes.

“The key was that we had to manage the game. We lost focus on Thursday and gave too many balls away but today we talked about how to keep possession and how and when to give the ball to.”

“We used a small space to block Rewa out and today you see the boys play to the plan. Our message was to keep doing whatever we are doing and disallow Rewa to play and we’ll just go on to counter and that’s how the scores came in.”

Khan said while discipline is something the side will need to improve on; he also acknowledged the effort of his players in their fourth consecutive win over Rewa this year.

“Its football and sometimes the ball goes past and the boot hits the other player you get a card or sometimes frustration creeps in but it’s football. We have good character, we listen to the plan which we put out and today we worked according to that.”

“Rewa is no doubt a good team. We love playing them because they tend to bring out the best in us. It shows that the two southern giants are Rewa and Suva and it’s good for Fiji soccer too that we play each other all the time bringing the best out of the football,” he added.