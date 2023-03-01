Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Fijian Drua re-signs five players

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed five players beyond the current Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Players that have recommitted their services to the club include hookers Tevita Ikanivere, Mesulame Dolokoto and Zuriel Togiatama as well as Flying Fijians props Haereiti Hetet and Livai Natave.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans said they are delighted to retain the services of talented front rowers for the next season and beyond in some cases.

He said the Club is focused on a sustainable career pathway for Fiji’s top players, allowing them to do what they love right here at home.

“All five players we are announcing are either current Flying Fijians or have been part of the national team, so it was important for us to secure their services longer term.”

“The Drua continues to invest in both young and upcoming players as well as those who are senior within our main team.”

“From dedicated development support right through to proper rehabilitation from serious injuries, we are making sure that our players are looked after.”

“Taking care of things off the field allows players to be the best they can be on the field. By re-signing with the Drua, the players have shown what this Club and the team means to them.”

Further re-signings in other areas of the team will be announced within the next week.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
