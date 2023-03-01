Wednesday, March 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Singaporean Chua is Fiji Kulas Coach

Singaporean international Angeline Chua was today announced as the new Head Coach of the Fiji Women’s football team.

She has been contracted for three years and replaces American Lisa Cole whose contract was not renewed after Fiji failed to qualify for the Women’s World Cup playoffs last year.

Apart from representing the Singapore national team, Chua served as director for development of women’s football and head coach of the  Seychelles women’s national team.

She will be in charge of all girls and women’s national teams and will work closely with Technical Director Timo Jankowski to further develop the sport from the grassroots development.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

EIB to open regional office in Suva...

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union ...
News

Initiatives launched in honor of GR...

In honor of Global Recycling Day (GRD) on March 18, 2023, the Pacif...
Gallery

New Fiji Women’s head coach, ...

Rugby

Sivo to stay with Eels till end of ...

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo has extended his contract with the Parr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

EIB to open regional office in S...

News
The Europe...

Initiatives launched in honor of...

News
In honor o...

New Fiji Women’s head coac...

Gallery

Sivo to stay with Eels till end ...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Tuwai and Teba in LA 7s Dream Te...

Rugby
Veteran pl...

Fiji was strongest Pacific econo...

News
Fiji was t...

Popular News

Argentina knock Fiji out of LA 7...

LA Sevens
Argentina ...

Initiatives launched in honor of...

News
In honor o...

Stakeholders applaud vax require...

Business
Tourism st...

FHTA lauds visa policy changes

Business
The Fiji H...

Valetini extends Wallabies stay ...

Rugby
Brumbies b...

Government continues down the wr...

News
COVID-19 i...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

EIB to open regional office in Suva