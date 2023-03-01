Singaporean Chua is Fiji Kulas Coach

Singaporean international Angeline Chua was today announced as the new Head Coach of the Fiji Women’s football team.

She has been contracted for three years and replaces American Lisa Cole whose contract was not renewed after Fiji failed to qualify for the Women’s World Cup playoffs last year.

Apart from representing the Singapore national team, Chua served as director for development of women’s football and head coach of the Seychelles women’s national team.

She will be in charge of all girls and women’s national teams and will work closely with Technical Director Timo Jankowski to further develop the sport from the grassroots development.