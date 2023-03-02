Natave set for debut as Byrne rings in changes

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has made some changes to starting team for this Saturday’s Super Round match of the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific against the NSW Waratahs.

Flying Fijians prop Livai Natave could potentially make his Super Rugby Pacific debut after being named in the reserves.

Jone Tiko and Samuela Tawake who both were on the bench last week get to start at props while Captain Tevita Ikanivere will be the hooker.

Isoa Nasilasila, Ratu Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta are retained from the last match to complete the forward pack while Caleb Muntz starts at fly-half ahead of Teti Tela and will partner with Frank Lomani.

Kalaveti Ravouvou and Iosefo Masi’s partnership in midfield is also retained together with wingers Salesitino Ravutaumada and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and fullback Ilaisa Droasese.

Zuriel Togiatama , Natave, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Tela and last weekend’s hero Taniela Rakuro make up the reserves.

The match kicks off at 8.35pm (FJT) at AAMI Park in Melbourne.