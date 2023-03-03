Champs Rewa beat Suva in DFPL

Champions Rewa defeated neighbours Suva 2-1 in their opening match of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour tonight.

After suffering losses to the Whites in both the Champion vs Champion and the OFC Champions League national playoff, the Delta Tigers under the guidance of Roderick Singh, put on a much better show.

Suva opted to start most of their reserve players and goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi was given the captain’s armband while Fiji U20 rep Saimone Balewai made his debut.

The likes of Akuila Mateisuva, Samuela Drudru, Azariah Soromon and Ramzan Khan were on the bench.

Rewa on the other hand fielded their strongest possible lineup and also had the services of London based Fiji U20 defender Peter Ravai.

Midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu opened the scoring in the third minute of play with a brilliant finish.

Josaia Sela doubled Rewa’s lead in the 29th minute after heading in a Kavaia Rawaqa cross.

Suva pulled one back through replacement Soromon in the 56th minute.

The introduction of other key players like Ravnesh Karan Singh and Meli Codro injected some pace and flair to Suva’s attack but Rewa’s defence stood firm and defended gallantly to pick their first win of the season.

The teams:

Rewa– Emori Ragata, Peniame Drova, Gabiriele Matanisiga, Peter Ravai, Kavaia Rawaqa, Setareki Hughes (C), Alvin Hou, Abbu Zahid (Madhavan Goundar), Josaia Sela, Patrick Joseph, Tevita Waranaivalu.

Suva– Jovilisi Borisi (C), Simione Nabenu, Remueru Tekiate, Dave Radrigai, Marlon Tahioa, Joeli Ranitu, Filipe Baravilala, Sanaila Waqanicakau (Peniasi Rotidara), Merrill Nand (Ravnesh Karan Singh), Saimone Balewai (Meli Codro), Rusiate Matarerega (Azariah Soromon).