Khan’s success story continues

Suva Coach Bab’s Khan’s achievement list continues to grow, making him one of the most successful mentors of recent times in domestic football.

Khan kicked started the 2023 season with two major accomplishments, both- his first attainments.

He guided the Whites to win their maiden Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title and then went on to help them qualify for their second OFC Champions League last weekend.

Since joining the Capital City side, Khan has now won almost all titles except the Battle of the Giants.

His first win was the National League title and he followed with wins in Fiji FACT and Inter District Championship titles.

Khan, a disc jockey (DJ) by profession, stepped into football coaching about a decade ago and after spending some time with Nadi Football Association, he moved to Suva in the 2020 season.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
