Bula boys march in camp for Tri-Nations Series

A 23-member national football team marched into camp at the Fiji Football Association’s academy in Suva yesterday to prepare for the upcoming Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies later this month in Fiji.

The Marika Rodu mentored side which does not have any overseas based players will face Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and the Digicel Fiji U20 side in the tournament in Lautoka which will be played from 20-26.

Fixtures:

March 20 at Churchill Park, Lautoka : 2pm- Solomon Islands vs Fiji U20, 5pm Fiji vs Vanuatu.

March 23 at Fiji FA Academy, Ba: 2pm- Fiji vs Fiji U20; Churchill Park, Lautoka: 7.30pm-Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu.

March 26 at Churchill Park, Lautoka: 2pm-Vanuatu vs Fiji U20, 5pm- Fiji vs Solomon Islands.