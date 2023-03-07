Tuesday, March 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bula boys march in camp for Tri-Nations Series

A 23-member national football team marched into camp at the Fiji Football Association’s academy in Suva yesterday to prepare for the upcoming Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies later this month in Fiji.

The Marika Rodu mentored side which does not have any overseas based players will face Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and the Digicel Fiji U20 side in the tournament in Lautoka which will be played from 20-26.

Fixtures:

March 20 at Churchill Park, Lautoka : 2pm- Solomon Islands vs Fiji U20, 5pm Fiji vs Vanuatu.

March 23 at Fiji FA Academy, Ba: 2pm- Fiji vs Fiji U20; Churchill Park, Lautoka: 7.30pm-Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu.

March 26 at Churchill Park, Lautoka: 2pm-Vanuatu vs Fiji U20, 5pm- Fiji vs Solomon Islands.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Schools to open tomorrow

Schools will open tomorrow as the weather conditions around the cou...
Business

FNPF appoints two new directors

Two new directors have been appointed by the Minister for Finance, ...
News

Naidu heads Fiscal Review Committee...

Prominent Suva Lawyer Richard Naidu will chair a 14-member Fiscal R...
News

Man in custody after fatal accident...

A 39-year-old man is in custody following a motor vehicle accident ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Schools to open tomorrow

News
Schools wi...

FNPF appoints two new directors

Business
Two new di...

Naidu heads Fiscal Review Commit...

News
Prominent ...

Man in custody after fatal accid...

News
A 39-year-...

Mentorship program for women jou...

News
Women in M...

Sound investments to grow member...

News
The Fiji N...

Popular News

Seruiratu, Naupoto to lead Stand...

News
Opposition...

Police to exercise good judgment...

News
Minister f...

Nalaubu remains on top of scorer...

Football
National a...

Nemani appointed FNSC Chairman

Sports
Former Fij...

Fiji was strongest Pacific econo...

News
Fiji was t...

Sivo to stay with Eels till end ...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Schools to open tomorrow