Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Fiji U15 extended squad named

Fiji U15 Head Coach Sunil Kumar has named his 23-member extended squad for the OFC Development Tournament which will be played in New Zealand next month.

Kumar said FIFA Talent Coach Dan Cooke played a huge role in selecting the best players.

“We had 31 players for the final trials last weekend and with the support of the technical department and Cooke we have named a 23-member extended squad,” he told Fiji FA Media.

“We will have approximately two weeks of preparation before heading to New Zealand.”

“We have three goalkeepers and 20 field players named in the squad but only 18 players will travel to New Zealand.”

“It was very challenging to select the best squad we had set criteria which were used to pick the best 23 players, “said Kumar

The tournament will be played from 11-17 April in Auckland.

Digicel U15 squad– Jone Loga (Rakiraki), Kanav Goundar (Rakiraki), Manasa Kubucaucau (Ba), Saula Senidamanu (Ba), Akuila Vata (Ba), Tukava Tuvakaya (Ba), Samuela Manono (Ba), Marika Vakacakaudrove (Lautoka), Jarryd Mario (Lautoka), Veleni Rasorewa (Lautoka), Jone Kamikamica (Lautoka), Abdul Jeremiah (Nadroga), Rishal Shankar (Suva), Maika Dau (Nasinu), Marika Uluinaceva (Rewa), Avishaan Chand (Rewa), Shelvin Mani (Labasa), Avichal Lal (Labasa), Jovesa Navanua (Labasa), Tukai Ravonokula (Seaqaqa),  Eremasi Doloka (Rakiraki), Chris Cama (Ba), Isoa Vonu (Lautoka).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
