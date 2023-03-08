Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Fijian Drua re-signs five backline players

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed five backline players beyond the current Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

They are Flying Fijians scrum halves Peni Matawalu and Simione Kuruvoli, Tokyo Olympics gold medal winning centre Iosefo Masi, utility Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and flyhalf Caleb Muntz.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Nico Andrade welcomed the recommitment made by the five players who are important members of the core squad.

“As we continue to grow our team and our club, it’s wonderful to have the continuity and consistency that the five players bring to the playing group.”

“The players are very excited, as we have a number of Super Rugby Pacific matches right here at home. It’s a chance for them to play in front of their families and friends – our 16 th man, so to speak.”

“It drives them to give their best every single time they step out onto the field, like they will this Saturday in Lautoka.”

“We really do have the world’s best rugby fans and it will be amazing to witness a sea of Fijian Drua blue this weekend at Churchill Park,” he added.

This now brings to a conclusion the player re-signing announcement of the past week.

Currently there are 28 players who have re-committed to the Drua beyond this current season.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
