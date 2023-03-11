Saturday, March 11, 2023
601 ad
10-man Nadi beats Labasa in DFPL

Photo: File

A 10-man Nadi outfit overcame Labasa 1-0 in Round 3 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Subrail Park today.

Midfielder Patrick Ralulu scored the match winner for the visitors midway in the first spell.

Nadi was reduced to ten players just before halftime after goalkeeper Vereti Dickson was flashed a red card.

Both teams toiled hard in the second spell but failed to get any goals.

The Jetsetters now have 6 points after three appearances while Labasa just has a point after playing the same number of matches.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
