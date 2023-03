Rewa midfielder Ivan Kumar has replaced Labasa midfielder Akeimi Ralulu in the Bula Boys squad for the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies which kicks off next week in Lautoka.

Ralulu pulled out due to family commitments.

Kumar, a former Fiji U23 rep will be used on the left midfield.

The Digicel Bula Boys will open their campaign against Vanuatu next Monday at 5pm at Churchill Park.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will take on the Solomon Islands at 2pm at the same venue.