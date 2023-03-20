Fijian Drua drops to seventh spot

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has dropped to seventh place in the Super Rugby Pacific points standing after its 27-24 narrow loss to the Reds in Brisbane on Sunday.

The Mick Byrne coached side has 9 points from two wins and two losses after four rounds of competition.

The Chiefs continue to lead with 19 points, followed closely by the Brumbies with 17 points, the Hurricanes are in third place with 14 points, while the Blues are fourth with 11 points.

The Crusaders and the Reds both have 10 points each.

In Round 5 this week, the Crusaders will face Brumbies at 6.05pm on Friday, the Waratahs will take on the Chiefs at 8.35pm on Friday, the Highlanders will battle against the Fijian Drua at 3.35pm on Saturday, Moana Pasifika will face an uphill battle against the Hurricanes at 6.05pm on Saturday, the Rebels will play the Reds at 8.35pm on Saturday, and the Blues will come up against the Western Force at 2.35pm on Sunday.