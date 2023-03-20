Rewa boss Buksh resigns

Rewa Football Association President Nazeel Buksh has resigned.

He tendered his resignation during Rewa FA’s council meeting on Sunday and has given a one month notice.

Buksh will hand over the leadership reigns to a new President who will be elected in the upcoming annual general meeting of the association.

He added that he will continue to support the incoming President and existing players after he steps down and has requested for the council and players not to panic as this is part of a process Rewa FA needs to follow.

The Nausori based businessman has been involved with Rewa FA for 19 years and was the team director and a vice president for some time before taking up the presidency role and guiding the Delta Tigers to some big victories, including their maiden National League title last season.