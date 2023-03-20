We didn’t play the full 80 mins: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne is disappointed with the fact that his players did not put in full concentration and play for the full 80 minutes against the Reds in their 37-24 narrow loss on Sunday.

Byrne in the post-match conference said he knows the players can play the full 80 minutes but they were just not consistent.

“We started well in the first 10 minutes however we missed a couple of opportunities and did not carry the ball a lot.”

“We got back into the game in the second half where they scored tries.”

The Drua takes on the Highlanders in its next match on Saturday at 3.35pm.