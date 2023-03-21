Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Lot of learning for Jnr Bula Boys

Junior Bula Boys Coach Ronil Lal says they learned a lot from the Solomon Islands in their 4-1 loss in the Tri-Nations series in Lautoka yesterday.

He said while it was disappointing to lose, they are taking away a lot of positives and will work on improving ahead of the next match.

“In our high press, we have to organise and the transition from defence as well.”

“We also have to work a bit on our fitness. We have a lot to improve on but we have time and we should have to get better and come out stronger in the remaining games.”

Lal said playing a quality and older opponent like the Solomon Islands was good as it gave exposure to the players and also allowed the coaches to identify the weaknesses.

“They had the experience and the changes they made in the second half help them. It’s always good to play against a more experienced and organised opponent.”

The Junior Bula Boys will face the Fiji senior men’s team in their next match on Thursday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
