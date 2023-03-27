Main focus is on Ireland, says Fuli

Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli says their main focus in Hong Kong 7s is the first game against Ireland on Friday.

Fuli said the Irish are one of the tough opponents and they really want to set the platform on day one before playing Brazil and Australia later in the competition.

The Olympic bronze medal winning mentor said the team has been boosted with the return of tough forward Rejieli Daveua and sprinter Younis Bese for the tournament.

Daveua was out for more than a month after sustaining a head injury at the Hamilton 7s while Bese injured her knee in Sydney.

“It’s the strongest touring squad which consists of experienced and young players who have already tasted international competition.”

“We have had some changes in recent months with players leaving for overseas contracts and having experienced players recover from injuries sustained in the season but we are still very content and maintaining our faith in the current squad which has a lot to achieve.’’

Fijiana will take on Ireland 5.04pm on Friday before taking on Brazil at 9.04pm and battling against Australia the following day at 1.55pm.

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team: Rejieli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Ivamere Nabura, Reapi Ulunisau, Ana Naimasi, Meredani Qoro, Younis Bese, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Lavena Cavuru, Viniana Riwai, Talei Wilson, Rusila Nagasau.