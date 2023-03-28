Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Rasolea set for Fijiana Drua debut

Towering prop Siteri Rasolea looks set to make her debut for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua against the Melbourne Rebels in Suva on Saturday.

Rasolea has completed her rehab and is attending full training sessions with the team under the watchful eyes of Coach Inoke Male.

The Fijiana XVs rep will add more depth, experience and strength to the forward pack as the Bitila Tawake skippered side will look to maintain its unbeaten run in Super W and register their second consecutive win on home soil.

Meanwhile top winger Vitalina Naikore is also available this week.

Naikore missed the first match against the Brumbies as she was tied up with work commitments, having passed out as a Fiji Corrections Service officer last week.

The Fijiana Drua vs Melbourne Rebels match kicks off at 1.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
