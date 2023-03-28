Sivo accepts $3k fine, free to play

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has accepted a $3000 fine for a grade one dangerous contact charge and is free to play in Thursday’s NRL match against the Roosters.

Sivo was cited as in the Eels 17-16 golden point win over defending NRL champions Panthers last week and entered an early guilty plea.

Meanwhile Eels co-captain Junior Paulo will be suspended for the club’s next two matches against the Sydney Roosters (Round 5) and Wests Tigers (Round 6).

He entered an early guilty plea for a grade two careless high tackle charge.

The incident occurred in the 79th minute of the tensed affair.