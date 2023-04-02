Sunday, April 2, 2023
Fijiana bows out in Cup semifinal

Fijiana was outclassed 31-5 by an experienced New Zealand side in the Women’s Cup semifinal of the Hong Kong 7s today.

New Zealand scored three unanswered tries in the first half through Michaela Blyde, Stacey Waaaka and youngster Jorja Miller to lead 19-0 at the break.

Veteran Portia Woodman- Wickliffe scored a double in the second half to wrap up victory for the Kiwis while Captain Ana Naimasi scored a late consolation for Fijiana.

Fijiana will now play for the bronze medal and will meet Great Britain at 10.40pm.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
