Rewa proves too strong for Nadroga

Defending champions Rewa posted an impressive 3-1 win over Nadroga in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday.

Captain Setareki Hughes opened Rewa’s account in the 15th minute with a powerful strike.

Youngster Neemish Prasad extended the lead five minutes later as the visitors led 2-0 at the break.

Nadroga managed to pull one back in the 67th minute but a stunner from Iowane Matanisiga sealed the deal for the Delta Tigers two minutes later.

Rewa remains unbeaten and has 10 points after four matches while Nadroga has 3 points.