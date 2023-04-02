Monday, April 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rewa proves too strong for Nadroga

Defending champions Rewa posted an impressive 3-1 win over Nadroga in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday.

Captain Setareki Hughes opened Rewa’s account in the 15th minute with a powerful strike.

Youngster Neemish Prasad extended the lead five minutes later as the visitors led 2-0 at the break.

Nadroga managed to pull one back in the 67th minute but a stunner from Iowane Matanisiga sealed the deal for the Delta Tigers two minutes later.

Rewa remains unbeaten and has 10 points after four matches while Nadroga has 3 points.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Leaders Lautoka outclass Tavua

Leaders Lautoka registered a 5-2 victory over Tavua in Round 4 of t...
Rugby

Tamani scores in extra time as Fiji...

Replacement halfback Terio Tamani scored an extra time winner as Fi...
Sports

Fijiana bows out in Cup semifinal

Fijiana was outclassed 31-5 by an experienced New Zealand side in t...
Football

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Suva ended Navua’s three-match unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Pre...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Leaders Lautoka outclass Tavua

Sports
Leaders La...

Tamani scores in extra time as F...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Fijiana bows out in Cup semifina...

Sports
Fijiana wa...

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Football
Suva ended...

10-man Labasa registers first DF...

Football
A 10-man L...

Byrne impressed with Drua’s perf...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Popular News

Govt to develop TVET policy

News
Cabinet ha...

Planned works to affect water su...

News
Planned wo...

Still have alot to work on: Vola...

Hong Kong 7s
After two ...

10-man Labasa registers first DF...

Football
A 10-man L...

Hong Kong is always special to u...

Hong Kong 7s
Skipper Te...

Actor Rampal’s daughter makes ru...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Leaders Lautoka outclass Tavua