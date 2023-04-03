Monday, April 3, 2023
601 ad
Leaders Lautoka outclass Tavua

Photo: Sanjay Goundar/CityStar

Leaders Lautoka registered a 5-2 victory over Tavua in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Churchill Park today.

Tavua played competitively in the first quarter of the fixture and matched the Blues in all aspects of the game.

Zibraaz Sahib opened Lautoka’s account from the penalty spot after a Tavua defender handled the ball inside the box.

The Goldminers leveled the scores through Pauliasi Natikibau.

The hosts were awarded another penalty after Nigerian marksman Usman Omede was fouled.

Sairusi Nalaubu made no mistake with his attempt to put Lautoka up but Tavua again managed to get the equaliser.

This time they got the goal through former Ba striker Amena Bolaitamana whose strike gave goalie Joela Biuvanua no chance at all.

Omede put the Blues ahead just before the break with a well timed header.

Tavua wilted in the second half as experience proved vital for Lautoka and they netted two more goals through Muni Shivam Naidu and Nalaubu.

Lautoka now has 10 points after four games and remains on top of the standing while Tavua has 1 point.

Meanwhile Ba defeated Nadi 2-0 in another match played today at Prince Charles Park.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
