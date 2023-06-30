SRT to be incorporated in PAYE

The Social Responsibility Tax (SRT) will be incorporated into the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax bracket.
There will be a 5 per cent reduction for PAYE income brackets above $270,000.
This policy will be effective from 1 January, 2024.
The Social Responsibility Tax (SRT) will be incorporated into the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax bracket.
There will be a 5 per cent reduction for PAYE income brackets above $270,000.
This policy will be effective from 1 January, 2024.
© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved