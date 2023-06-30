Friday, June 30, 2023
SRT to be incorporated in PAYE

The Social Responsibility Tax (SRT) will be incorporated into the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax bracket.

There will be a 5 per cent reduction for PAYE income brackets above $270,000.

This policy will be effective from 1 January, 2024.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
