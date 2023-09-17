SSP Nakibo leads delegation to IWPC

Director Training and Education Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aseri Nakibo is leading a delegation to the International Association of Women in Policing Conference (IWPC) and the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police (PICP) Women’s Advisory Network (WAN) Annual Chairs’ meeting in Auckland, New Zealand.

SSP Nakibo is accompanied by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajeshni Mala, ASP Devika Narayan, Inspector (IP) Patricia Liga, IP Berenadeta Tabalala and IP Ema Bolatolu.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew in farewelling the delegation said, the contribution of women in policing is valued and recognized with the organization supporting the Fiji Police Women’s Advisory Network with its own budgetary provisions.

He said as Directors and senior managers, the opportunity to network with women officers from around the world will be a great boost to WAN efforts in Fiji.

SSP Nakibo thanked the Acting Commissioner for supporting Police WAN initiatives and for having an open door policy where women can raise issues faced in their line of work.

With more than 1,200 police and civilian women officers in the organization, five holding Directors and senior mangerial posts, SSP Nakibo said the meeting will be a valuable opportunity to learn from other women Police leaders, and bring back best practices to add value to the work of the FIiji Police WAN chapte, supported by the PICP WAN.

The International Women in Policing Conference 2023 (IWPC 2023) is the combined training conferences for the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) and the Australasian Council of Women and Policing (ACWAP).

IAWP together with ACWAP and New Zealand Police (NZP) are hosting the IWPC 2023, from the 17th to 21st September 2023.