SSP Vodo calls for a change of mindset

Divisional Police Commander Eastern, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Josua Vodo is calling for a change of mindset in the manner in which crimes within communal settings are often unreported particularly with crimes against women and children.

Whilst visiting villages and communities on Koro Island this past week, SSP Vodo said drugs and crimes against our women and children go unreported, and we resort to traditional forgiveness and the perpetrators go unpunished.

“The trauma that affects victims of crime will be with them for life and a traditional apology won’t take that pain away and they continue to suffer in silence.”

He urged that it is about time that people value the lives of their loved ones over the need to preserve traditional ties.

“How long will we be silent and how long will you let our loved ones suffer? Our women and children have suffered long enough and it’s now time to speak out.”

SSP Vodo and a team of community policing officers visited Sinuvaca, Namacu, Nakodu, Kade and Mudu villages.