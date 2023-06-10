Saturday, June 10, 2023
Star fly-half Mo’unga wary of Drua

Photo courtesy: The Roar

All Blacks and Crusaders pivot Ritchie Mo’unga is wary of the high-flying Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and says anything can happen during the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals.

Mo’unga said the focus is on his task to marshall the 11 times champions in the right direction at Orangetheory Stadium today.

“It’s very real,” Mo’unga told NewsHub.

“Finals footy is very different, anything can happen.”

“We have to be really prepared.”

Mo’unga who leaves the Crusaders for a for a three-year stint with Toyota Lupus in Japan is focused on playing one of his best games today against the Drua in the aim for a perfect sendoff to finish his season with another Super Rugby title.

“For myself, whether it’s my last game or last couple of games, I’m not distracted by any of that.”

“It’s around what I have to do for this team.”

The Crusaders host the Drua at 7.05pm today.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
