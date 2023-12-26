Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start fresh and strong, Serevi urges 7s reps

Sevens legend Waisale Serevi who is currently holidaying in Fiji has urged both the Fiji men’s and women’s 7s teams to start a fresh and strong in 2024.

Serevi via a video on his social media account, said there has been a lot of learning in the last couple of months, and come New Year, he expects both the teams to start strong.

The magician of the shorter code said the teams have an important eight months ahead of them next year and starting fresh and with a new focus should help them in their Olympics campaign.

He has also urged the team managements to set goals now and not leave it to the last minute.

Serevi is spent Christmas in Fiji with his two of his children, Asinate and Junior.

They spent the Christmas morning training at the Sand Dunes in Sigatoka and yesterday they went on a cruise to the Yasawas.

He is expected to remain in the country till next month’s Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile the next leg of the HSBC SVNS Series will be in Perth from the 26th to the 28th of January.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
