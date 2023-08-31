Thursday, August 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

State Lands Bill to be tabled in Parliament

Cabinet has approved the tabling of the State Lands (Amendment) Bill 2023 in Parliament.

The Bill proposes to remove amendments made to the State Lands Act 1945 by the State Lands (Budget Amendment) Act 2021 (Act No. of 21 of 2021) and the State Lands (Amendment) Act 2022.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in a statement said the Bill proposes to reinstate the authority of the Director of Lands as provided for initially under the State Lands Act 1945.

He said amendments made by Act 21 of 2021 reduced the authority of the Director by allowing lessees to go directly to banks and lending institutions without obtaining consent from the Director to use a lease as security for borrowing.

In addition, the revenue generated from application fee for consent required by the Director decreased drastically.

Rabuka amendments made by Act No. 26 of 2022 also undermined the authority of the Director to decide on State lands and its effective administration.

The Bill has been amended following extensive consultations with stakeholders.

 

 

 

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Mother of six graduates in hotel ma...

Elizabeth Alovetta Turaga couldn’t contain her tears as she walked ...
News

Sole bread winner overcomes obstacl...

38-year-old Anjeni Devi Prasad has struck the right balance between...
Rugby

One task at a time, says Raiwalui

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have shifted their focus towards thei...
Rugby

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby Emil...

Former Fiji 7s extended squad member and Fijian Drua flanker Rusiat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mother of six graduates in hotel...

News
Elizabeth ...

Sole bread winner overcomes obst...

News
38-year-ol...

One task at a time, says Raiwalu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby E...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Poor defending was a letdown, sa...

Football
Fiji Coach...

Stand strong, work together, chi...

News
Bau High C...

Popular News

Rev Turagavou is new Methodist C...

News
Reverend D...

Inaugural Women’s BOG fixt...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Supervision of children should b...

News
As student...

Development requires open dialog...

News
Minister f...

BSP Life celebrates $1B investme...

Business
Bank of So...

Drua have contributed hugely, sa...

Rugby
Fiji’s 201...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Mother of six graduates in hotel management