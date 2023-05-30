Tuesday, May 30, 2023
State of some villages is worrying: Vasu

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Iferemi Vasu speaks to media in Suva.

Minister of i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the poor state of some villages in Fiji is a cause for concern for the Ministry.

In a press conference, Vasu said last year one of the Yavusa received a few million dollars as royalty but no members of that particular Yavusa used their share to repair or renovate their homes.

Vasu said the Ministry has asked the i-Taukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) to conduct consultations with the 14 provinces and re-look at distributing lease money equally.

He said some members of the Mataqali (Clan) or the Yavusa (District) received their money and left, while the responsibility falls to the Liuliu Ni Yavusa or the Liuliu Ni Mataqali to shoulder the burden of the village.

“This is not helping in how we live in the Vanua. These men and women will now have to struggle. The entire burden of the Vanua falls to them, while the rest do not bother at all at what’s happening.”

“In that sense, we are re-looking at how distribution of leases is paid out equally.”

Vasu added this matter was brought to the attention of members of the Great Council of Chiefs as well during their meeting on the island of Bau last week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
