Stay indoors, allow for clearing work: NDMO

The National Disaster Management Office is urging members of the public to stay indoors to allow the Government’s operation team to clear debris.

In a statement, the NDMO said reports are coming in of fallen power lines, and fallen trees that are presently obstructing accessibility in some parts of the country.

“We are pleading with the public to stay indoors and refrain from unnecessary roaming to enable the relevant authorities to clear debris and complete the necessary restoration works required to ensure the safety of the public in the immediate aftermath of a disaster.”