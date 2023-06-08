Thursday, June 8, 2023
Still much more to achieve, says Rabuka

Pacific solidarity has progressed over the past five months but, there is still much more that we can accomplish together as a unified region, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He stressed this while meeting New Zealand’s Deputy Leader of Opposition, Nicola Willis in Wellington today.

Rabuka acknowledged New Zealand’s increasing engagement with Fiji and the Blue Pacific region notably through ‘Partnership and Democracy’.

He said there is a need for greater regional cooperation in order to realise our vision as stipulated in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.

Discussions at the meeting also highlighted prospects for inter-parliament collaboration and exchanges of good practices and experience to strengthen capacity-building for parliamentarians of both countries.

In response,Willis congratulated Prime Minister Rabuka for winning the general election and wished him well on his leadership role.

She also expressed her appreciation to Rabuka for the productive discussions which builds on opportunities for greater development cooperation between the two nations.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Gerry Brownlee was also part of the meeting.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
