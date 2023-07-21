Stino keeps same mindset for big debut

Debutant winger Selestino Ravutaumada says he will keep the same mindset that he had representing the Fijian Drua when he runs on the field in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians jumper against Tonga tomorrow.

The 23-year-old said he will ensure he produces what he does best.

“It’s still the same, I have got to keep my game routine the same,” Ravutaumada told FijiLive.

“That’s how I perform in every game.”

Shifted to blindside wing, the Naselesele Village flyer said he is ready to give it his all.

“It is a new position for me, but I am grateful to play in any position.

“As long as I am playing you can put me anywhere.”

The Flying Fijians and the Ikale Tahi will face off at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.