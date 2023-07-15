Saturday, July 15, 2023
Government has nothing to fear: FLP

The Fiji Labour Party says the government has nothing to fear after the passing of the 2023/2024 budget this week.

In a statement, the FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the Government must also tread carefully.

“The government has nothing to fear if it treads a clean path and does not indulge in corrupt practices or in protecting those who put their self-interest before that of the nation.

“The government must value its promises to the people and serve them with sincerity,” Chaudhry said.

The former Prime Minister was responding to the Minister for Internal Affairs Pio Tikoduadua on ‘no more coups’.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
