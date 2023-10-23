FIPO hosts regional intellectual property heads

The Fiji Intellectual Property Office (FIPO) together with the Office of the Attorney-General is hosting the heads of Intellectual Property Office of the Pacific Island Countries in Suva.

The week-long event features roundtable discussions on various pragmatic themes, including the state of Intellectual Property (IP) in the Pacific and priority areas for development and use of IP for projects based on traditional knowledge and cultural expressions.

Participants include regional heads of IP offices, entrepreneurs, representatives of small and medium enterprises, executives, heads of departments, leaders/practitioners from private sector and government with an interest in organizational improvement.

The Conference aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss intellectual property issues and work with WIPO.

This is also an opportunity for Pacific Island countries to strengthen their IP systems and promote sustainable development.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga opened the event this morning.