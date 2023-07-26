Strong players bond in camp: Ikanivere

Fiji Water Flying Fijians rake Tevita Ikanivere says the players are sharing a strong and unique bond in the team as they prepare to face Samoa in their next Pacific Nations Cup match on Saturday.

Ikanivere, who led the Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific season this year, said there is a happy mood in the training and players have bond well since the beginning of the camp in Taveuni.

“There is a positive mood in the camp and it’s been fun staying and playing with the Flying Fijians.”

“Most of us are from different places like Europe and Japan and it’s been good team bonding over the last few weeks that we have been together.”

“We have been improving every day but there is more to work on and get better as we progress towards Rugby World Cup.”

The 23-year-old from Lau added that everyone is trying to give their best shot in preparing the best Flying Fijians team for the Rugby World Cup in France.

The Flying Fijians will face Manu Samoa at 2pm in Apia.