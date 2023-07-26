Wednesday, July 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Strong players bond in camp: Ikanivere

Fiji Water Flying Fijians rake Tevita Ikanivere says the players are sharing a strong and unique bond in the team as they prepare to face Samoa in their next Pacific Nations Cup match on Saturday.

Ikanivere, who led the Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific season this year, said there is a happy mood in the training and players have bond well since the beginning of the camp in Taveuni.

“There is a positive mood in the camp and it’s been fun staying and playing with the Flying Fijians.”

“Most of us are from different places like Europe and Japan and it’s been good team bonding over the last few weeks that we have been together.”

“We have been improving every day but there is more to work on and get better as we progress towards Rugby World Cup.”

The 23-year-old from Lau added that everyone is trying to give their best shot in preparing the best Flying Fijians team for the Rugby World Cup in France.

The Flying Fijians will face Manu Samoa at 2pm in Apia.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Navua anticipates tough challenge f...

Sixth-placed Navua is anticipating a tough challenge from a star-st...
Business

Outsource Fiji signs MOU with HECF

Higher Education Commission Fiji is now planning to venture into de...
Business

Saheb is new Vodafone Fiji CFO

Vodafone Fiji has appointed Fareen Saheb as Chief Financial Officer...
News

Police act on marijuana planting ti...

Police has revealed that a tip received about the alleged cultivati...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Navua anticipates tough challeng...

Football
Sixth-plac...

Outsource Fiji signs MOU with HE...

Business
Higher Edu...

Saheb is new Vodafone Fiji CFO

Business
Vodafone F...

Police act on marijuana planting...

News
Police has...

Saukuru promises to boost athlet...

Netball
Minister f...

Wong benched against Broncos

NRL
Young Fiji...

Popular News

Mannu impressed with team’...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Barbie tops Oppenheimer with fan...

Entertainment
Barbie and...

Idana wins Emerging Model award

News
Recently c...

Discipline is focus ahead of Sam...

PNC
Fiji Water...

Yato out of Fiji’s World C...

Rugby
Star flank...

PM defers China trip after offic...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Navua anticipates tough challenge from Suva