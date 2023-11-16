Thursday, November 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Strong pool sharpens our focus: Gollings

Being drawn in a strong Pool C with France, USA and Great Britain will sharpen the focus of the Fiji 7s team at the HSBC Dubai 7s next month.

Head Coach Ben Gollings is confident the world champions will do better in the new series after failing to secure any tournament titles and finishing third last season.

“It’s actually really good for us. I like the fact that all three are strong teams and it gives us focus.”

“Sometimes the banana skin is with the team that’s not quite as strong and has the potential to switch off a little bit in those games whereas we know we’ve got to be on them in every game.”

“We will kick off our first game against Great Britain which is a good challenge. We don’t know much about them since they did not qualify for the Olympics so we are hungry to do well in this series. We’ve had France in Fiji training with us. We are well aware of them which are good and the US with their style of rugby. It’s a good group; it will keep us well on our toes and focus.”

The Dubai 7s will be played on 2 and 3 December.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Leaders reaffirm collective stance ...

Pacific Island Leaders have reaffirmed their collective stance on J...
News

Waqa to take up PIF SG role next ye...

Former Nauru President Baron Waqa will take up the role of Pacific ...
News

No permit has been given to any gro...

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that to date, no permit has bee...
2023 Pacific Games

Rainibogi is Fiji’s Pacific G...

2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Taniela Rainibogi will be F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Leaders reaffirm collective stan...

News
Pacific Is...

Waqa to take up PIF SG role next...

News
Former Nau...

No permit has been given to any ...

News
The Fiji P...

Rainibogi is Fiji’s Pacifi...

2023 Pacific Games
2022 Commo...

NGO Coalition denied permit to m...

News
The NGO Co...

Swift fans to set sail on a Baha...

Entertainment
Swifties u...

Popular News

Eels farewell departing Blake

Rugby
The Parram...

Meaningful solutions are top pri...

News
Meaningful...

Man arrested for Suva Point heis...

News
A 22-year-...

Rawaqa joins Drua coaching panel...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Diwali, a celebration of diversi...

News
A celebrat...

Swift fans to set sail on a Baha...

Entertainment
Swifties u...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Leaders reaffirm collective stance on nuclear waste