Strong pool sharpens our focus: Gollings

Being drawn in a strong Pool C with France, USA and Great Britain will sharpen the focus of the Fiji 7s team at the HSBC Dubai 7s next month.

Head Coach Ben Gollings is confident the world champions will do better in the new series after failing to secure any tournament titles and finishing third last season.

“It’s actually really good for us. I like the fact that all three are strong teams and it gives us focus.”

“Sometimes the banana skin is with the team that’s not quite as strong and has the potential to switch off a little bit in those games whereas we know we’ve got to be on them in every game.”

“We will kick off our first game against Great Britain which is a good challenge. We don’t know much about them since they did not qualify for the Olympics so we are hungry to do well in this series. We’ve had France in Fiji training with us. We are well aware of them which are good and the US with their style of rugby. It’s a good group; it will keep us well on our toes and focus.”

The Dubai 7s will be played on 2 and 3 December.