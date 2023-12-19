Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Student arrested over series of robberies

A 19-year-old student is in Police custody for a series of Robberies around a school compound quarters in Bua.

A total of four school quarters have been broken into from the period of 09th to the 16th December, 2023.

The student who also resides in the school compound is being questioned by Police in relation to the above incidents.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said is calling on all Community Leaders to closely monitor the activities of young people.

“It’s sad to note that a chain of houses was robbed by someone from within the compound and this should be a wakeup call for all leaders in the Communities and Villages,” said ACP Driu.

The Head of Police Operations said parents should continue to monitor their children’s activities at all times during this school holidays to ensure they don’t get caught up with Criminal Activities.

ACP Driu said a few of the student’s companions are expected to be brought in for questioning today in regards to the incident.

He said Police will continue to visit communities, settlements and villages around the country conducting awareness on such incidents.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
