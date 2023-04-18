Student dies after jumping from moving bus

A 17-year-old student died after jumping from a moving bus in Naila, Nausori yesterday.

The student succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident after being trapped under one of the tires of the bus

Fiji Police Fore Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said while the incident is regrettable; he is calling on bus drivers to ensure the safety of their passengers.

He said bus drivers have the authority to remove excessive passengers if the bus has exceeded its capacity or if they are behaving in a disorderly manner.

“Safety of the passengers inside the bus depends on its drivers and I’m calling on all bus drivers to consider the safety of their passengers first before leaving for your designated route.”

“We are also calling on school students to respect the bus drivers and practice safety while travelling on the bus. Bus drivers have that huge responsibility while driving and things will only get worse for them if students or other passengers act in a manner which compromises everyone else’s safety.”

ACP Driu said Police officers are currently taking statements of students and other passengers and the driver has been taken into custody for questioning.