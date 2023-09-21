Thursday, September 21, 2023
Student to front court on rape charge

A 16-year-old student will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today charged with the alleged rape of a young girl in Ba in 2020.

The incident occurred during the month of June 2020 when the accused was 13-years of age and the victim 3-years-old.

The victim was playing with other children when the accused asked her to go to his house, where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform sexual acts.

The matter was reported by the girl’s parent.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
