Students are being used to sell drugs: Report

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has revealed that there are reports of some school children around the country, engaged in the sale and distribution of hard drugs.

Speaking at the Lomaiviti Provincial Council Meeting, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice said that these students are not only involved in the selling of marijuana but also methamphetamine.

Turaga called on the participants at the Council Meeting to work together to limit the production and sale of these drugs.

“Report them to the Police and allow the process to take its place when it is being investigated.”

Also, Police Head in the Eastern Division, Josua Vodo said crime statistics recorded in the Lomaiviti Province has decreased dramatically in the last four weeks, prior to him taking the position.

However, Vodo indicated while this may be the case, drug-related offence has been the highest recorded for the province.

“The cultivation and sale of marijuana has been a matter of concern for the Eastern Zone.”

Police has pleaded with the leaders attending the two-day Council Meeting to take a lead role and work together with the Police.

Vodo added that people who are engaged in drug-related offence came from a poor standard of living, despite being owners of vast land in the area.

“Let work together,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
