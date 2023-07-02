Students found in possession of illicit drugs

Three students were recently found in possession of illicit drugs.

A report has received at the Raiwaqa Police Station whereby a 17-year-old student was allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The second was reported at the Lautoka Police Station whereby two students aged 16-years-old were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations ACP Livai Driu is urging parents and guardians to talk to their children about the consequences of getting involved in the illicit drug trade.

ACP Driu said the incidents were reported by their teachers, adding the discovery of illicit substances in the possession on students, should be a concern to all.

He said as investigations continue, arrests were also made this past week for unlawful possession and cultivation throughout the country.

In Lautoka a 24-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested following the discovery of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

In the Eastern Division, a 30-year-old man farmer and a 28-year-old woman were arrested after they were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana in two separate arrests.

The Eastern Division task force, whilst pursuing a tip, intercepted a vehicle where bundles of dried branches believed to be marijuana were found in their possession. The three occupants of the car were taken into custody.

In Labasa, two women and a 24-year-old man were arrested after they were found with dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana, while a man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested by Savusavu Police following two separate cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

In Nadi a 49-year-old man was arrested with several small plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana and more than $1,000 cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

ACP Driu said in line with the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking theme, Understanding and Sharing Facts on Drugs, Save Lives, it is imperative to talk to children about the consequences of the illicit drug trade on their young lives.

He said while authorities are doing their best in tackling the illicit drug trade, community support in talking about its harmful impacts and the sharing of information with police will greatly assist ongoing efforts in curbing incidents.