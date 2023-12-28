Thursday, December 28, 2023
Substantial prize money boost for Wairiki 7s

The Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s tournament director, Iowane Gade speaks during the launch as head of marketing at Paradise Beverages, Etrina Simpson looks on.

The Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival, positioned as the second biggest tournament in the series after Savusavu 7s, has announced a substantial increase in its prize money to $30,000.

The boost is set to draw in top-tier rugby talent to Taveuni for a spirited showcase of the sport.

Paradise Beverages, continuing their partnership with the carnival, expressed delight at the event’s growth.

Etrina Simpson, the Head of Marketing at paradise beverages, affirmed the company’s commitment, “As the proud sponsor of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s, we are delighted to continue our enduring partnership. This tournament is not just about rugby; it’s a celebration of community spirit, sportsmanship, and the vibrant culture of Taveuni. ”

As the community gears up for the 16th year of the carnival, Tournament Director Iowane Tamani shared his outlook,

“The increased prize money, thanks to our steadfast sponsor Fiji Bitter, reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive and competitive tournament.”

The carnival also extends its sports offering to soccer fans, marking its second year featuring soccer competition alongside the rugby matches.

Organizers are inviting fans of all sports, including volleyball, netball, soccer, and rugby, to partake in the event.

The event also underlines their commitment to environmental responsibility through pre-tournament beach clean-ups and improved waste management systems.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
