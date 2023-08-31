Thursday, August 31, 2023
Sugarcane Growers Council election reinstated

Cabinet has approved the reinstatement of elections for the Sugar Cane Growers Council.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the council was established under the Sugar Industry Act 1984 with responsibility to protect and promote the interests of registered cane growers.

Rabuka said the Council was dissolved in May 2009 and thereafter, the election of Councilor’s was discontinued.

He said since then, growers are of the view that their voices have been diluted and the appointment of Councillors by Government is not democratic.

This affected grower prominence and contributions to the industry, hence, the need to reinstate the election of the Council by elections, as provided under the Act.

The Ministry of Sugar Industry (Ministry) will commence with the drafting of the election processes and facilitate appropriate amendments to the Sugar Industry Act 1984 (Cap 206) to effect the changes.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
