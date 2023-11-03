Sukuna Bowl will remain in Nasova: Chew

Defending champions, the Fiji Police Force has sent a stern reminder to the Republic of Fiji Military Force that the 72nd Vodafone Sukuna Bowl will remain at the Nasova Police barrack this year.

During the official launch of the 2023 Challenge in Nasova today, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said Nasova is the ground for the prestigious Bowl.

“Today as we sit in this podium, we can feel the breeze that is blowing towards us and that breeze is to cast away doubts or thoughts in your mind,” the Commissioner said in his address.

“This year, winning the Sukuna Bowl this year will be part and part of the Fiji Police Force to restore the blue color back in the organisation.”

“Our preparations are going well and when the dust settles in Nadi on 1 December, let’s continue the family affair we have every year to maintain that bond between the two forces.”

Police defeated the Republic of Fiji Military Force 19-11 to win the Sukuna Bowl at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last year.

Meanwhile, this year’s Sukuna Bowl Challenge will be played on 1 December at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.