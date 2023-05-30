Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Sukuna Park to reopen in October

One of Suva city’s historic sites, Ratu Sukuna Park is expected to reopen in October.

The park has been closed for a while and Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa today stated that there is a podium in the park which is under construction.

“I want to reassure residents of Suva that construction has already started and other specs of the project are also being looked at and the park should be open to public by October,” he said.

Nalumisa however did not divulge the cost of revamping the park.

He also added that works are also being carried out at Shirley Park in Lautoka and the park will reopen to the public later in the year.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
