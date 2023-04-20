Summit to chart the way forward for Fiji

Close to 500 delegates from various sectors of the economy will come together today and tomorrow for an open dialogue to deal with Fiji’s economic challenges.

The 2023 National Economic Summit is aimed at addressing challenges faced by the economy and also looks at ways to chart a way forward in an open and consultative way.

Invited participants have been divided into twelve Thematic Working Groups to encourage an integrated approach to addressing development challenges and reshape our future.

There will be five plenary sessions on key topical issues and three major presentations to set the scene for the discussions.