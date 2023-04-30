Super-sub Nabenia keeps Rewa on top

Striker Samuela Nabenia came off the bench and scored a late winner as defending champions and current leaders Rewa overcame Ba 1-0 in Round 8 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League in Nausori on Sunday.

The two sides gave their fans good entertainment by displaying creative and constructive football throughout the encounter.

Ba threatened with two good scoring chances through Argentinean Carlos Raffa and Etonia Dogalau but goalkeeper Emori Ragata denied them with good saves.

Captain Setareki Hughes, youngster Asivorosi Rabo and Iosefo Verevou led Rewa’s attack and kept the Ba defence busy.

The Delta Tigers were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute of play but midfielder Patrick Joseph’s attempt was daringly saved by goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube.

The teams rested 0-0 at halftime and the scores remain unchanged till the 83rd minute when Nabenia raced into the box and a moment of hesitation by Nairube saw the ball land into the roof of the net.

Rewa has now extended its unbeaten run in the DFPL to 7 matches and leads the competition with 19 points while Ba is on fourth spot with 11 points.